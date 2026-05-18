Doubts mount over introduction of genetic pesticide in Belgium

Walloon Minister of Health, Environment, Social Economy, Social Action, Disability, Fight against Poverty, Equal Opportunities and Women's Rights Yves Coppieters pictured during a plenary session of the Walloon Parliament in Namur on Wednesday 22 April 2026. Credit: Belga / Bruno Fahy

The Belgian Federal Government has granted temporary approval for the genetic pesticide Calantha, despite concerns over a lack of safety data.

The pesticide, developed by US-based GreenLight Biosciences, targets insect genes using RNA interference (ARNi) technology. While the substance is already sold in the United States, it is still under evaluation by European authorities.

Belgium's approval allows the pesticide's use for 120 days, from 1 May to 23 August 2026, specifically to combat the Colorado potato beetle in potato crops.

The announcement was made in March by the Federal Public Service for Health, Food Chain Safety, and Environment.

Walloon Minister of Health and Environment Yves Coppieters (Les Engagés)

expressed opposition to the decision, calling it premature due to the absence of data on health and environmental risks.

"Introducing a new product at this point makes no sense," he said during an interview on La Première radio.

Coppieters added that even the potato sector had not requested the pesticide's introduction. However, he acknowledged that he lacked the authority to ban Calantha in Wallonia.

The minister also reflected on his struggles over the past two years to reduce pesticide use in the region. "I haven't succeeded," he admitted, citing resistance from agricultural unions seeking a gradual transition and strong lobbying pressures at both European and federal levels.

"Changing things to protect our environment, biodiversity, and human health is extremely difficult," Coppieters commented.

Meanwhile, environmental groups Nature & Progrès and Pollinis announced they had filed an appeal with the Council of State to overturn the emergency authorisation granted for Calantha.

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