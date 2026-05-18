Europol intercepts thousands of Islamic Revolutionary Guard's messages online

Credit: Belga

Europol has intercepted 14,200 online messages linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) within the EU, as part of a coordinated operation to combat terrorist content on the internet.

The IRGC, designated a terrorist organisation, is accused of using online platforms to spread propaganda, recruit supporters, and raise funds.

Between 13 February and 28 April, police forces from 19 countries, including Belgium, collaborated in this operation.

Messages attributed to the IRGC were found on major social media platforms, streaming services, blogging sites, and independent websites.

Content included propaganda in multiple languages—English, French, Persian, and Spanish—ranging from speeches combining religious martyrdom narratives and political rhetoric to AI-generated videos glorifying the IRGC and calling for vengeance for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, allegedly killed during Israeli-American attacks on Iran.

Europol reported that the IRGC's primary X account, with over 150,000 followers, has been blocked. Thousands of other links on various platforms have been deleted or are under investigation.

Authorities also discovered that cryptocurrency transactions were being employed to sustain and expand IRGC online activities, allowing them to bypass traditional financial controls.

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