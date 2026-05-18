E17 road in towards Antwerp gets temporary speed limit

E17 highway near Temse-Sint-Niklaas. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

From May 22, a temporary speed limit of 90 km/h will apply on the E17 towards Antwerp near Sint-Niklaas, the Agency for Roads and Traffic (AWV) announced.

The measure is being introduced due to the poor condition of the road surface between the Sint-Niklaas-West and Sint-Niklaas-Centrum interchanges.

According to AWV, the asphalt, which was laid a few years ago to limit rolling noise, is deteriorating faster than expected.

Wear and winter weather have already caused more frequent problems and repairs in recent years, but according to the agency, minor interventions are no longer sufficient.

In addition to the speed reduction, warning signs will be installed to alert drivers to the deteriorated road surface.

The measures are intended to increase road safety pending a thorough renewal of the top layer.

Those works are scheduled for July and are part of AWV's previously announced Major Construction Sites.

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