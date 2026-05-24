20% of families find tap water unsafe

Credit: Belga

One in five families in Flanders believes tap water is not safe, according to a survey by the Gezinsbond reported by De Zondag.

The Gezinsbond questioned Flemish households about their trust in tap water and its usage. Most families consider tap water safe for health, but 20% have little or no confidence in its safety. Of the respondents, 10% feel tap water is not safe to drink, while 9% filter their water before consumption.

Concerns over tap water safety follow recent pollution in the Grote Kemmelbeek river in Reningelst, West Flanders. The contamination involved oxamyl, a pesticide used to treat nematodes on crops like potatoes, vegetables, fruits, and ornamental plants. Oxamyl is toxic to humans and animals and its illegal discharge was condemned by Flemish minister for the environment, Jo Brouns.

“We cannot wait until banned substances appear in our watercourses or drinking water,” said Brouns. “We need quicker testing, faster responses, and stricter measures against those who use or discharge prohibited substances.”

The Gezinsbond’s survey further revealed that families place significant importance on water quality standards. “Policymakers must take this into account,” stated Pieter Ledeganck, policy officer at the Gezinsbond. Referring to an incident where harmful triazoles were found in West Flemish drinking water, he added, “When the focus shifts from addressing contamination to questioning quality standards, it impacts Flemish families’ trust in their drinking water.”

Related News