Over 2,000 sign petition against university appointment of American philosopher

Illustration shows The Universiteit Gent logo pictured at UGent university, Saturday 02 December 2023. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

A group of students from Ghent University will present a petition with over 2,000 signatures to Rector Petra De Sutter on Tuesday afternoon in protest against the appointment of American philosopher Nathan Cofnas.

The meeting between the students and the rector is scheduled for 13:00 at the university’s administrative offices. The students claim the appointment raises concerns about the application of the university’s ethical guidelines.

The group fears that hiring Cofnas could lend legitimacy to pseudoscience. They point to his controversial views on alleged genetic differences in intelligence between population groups, as well as statements about women and people of colour.

The protest is backed by the group Students Against Cofnas, which has been campaigning on Instagram. Student representative Leonie De Decker is also expected to participate in the petition handover.

Cofnas has previously attracted criticism for his publications and remarks on race and intelligence. He was formerly affiliated with the University of Cambridge, where his views sparked controversy. His appointment at Ghent University earlier this year has already prompted protests and debate over academic freedom and its limitations.

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