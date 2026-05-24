Thousands attend international 'Mullet Cup' in Belgium

Credit: Belga

Sunshine and camaraderie defined the 2026 edition of the European “Mullet Cup,” held on Saturday and Sunday in Audregnies, a village in Quiévrain, Hainaut province.

Around 1,000 participants from Belgium, France, Germany, and Italy gathered in the border-town village for two days of cheer and celebration. The mullet hairstyle is characterised by long hair at the back with short, neatly trimmed sides and front. Famous figures like André Agassi, MacGyver, Bono, and David Bowie popularised this iconic look between the 1970s and 1990s.

David Hubert, known by the pseudonym Edgar Funkel, is one of the organisers of the festival. “We launched this event in 2019 as a playful joke,” he said, “but its success surprised us. At our first festival in Boussu, we welcomed 1,200 participants. This year in Audregnies, we’re a thousand strong, and our hairdressers haven’t stopped styling and touching up mullets!”

The Mullet Festival alternates its location between Belgium and France. This year’s event marked the fourth edition of the European Mullet Championship and crowned a winning duo, Bérénice, aged 44, and Samuel, aged 46, known to fans as “BesaMulet.”

“They embody what we aim to celebrate: a sunny, loving, and kind spirit,” said Edgar Funkel. “It’s all about enjoying ourselves in a festive atmosphere filled with music and humour.”

Far more than a fleeting trend, the “mullet attitude” champions core ideals of individuality, nonconformity, and kindness.

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