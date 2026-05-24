Severely injured man found on street in Brussels

Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

A man was found seriously injured at the entrance of the police station on Kolenmarkt in Brussels at 3:48 last night, prompting an officer on duty to provide emergency care while awaiting medical assistance.

The victim, who sustained injuries to his arm and face, was taken to hospital. Police later confirmed that the man is no longer in life-threatening condition.

Initial investigations suggest that a stabbing incident occurred slightly further down the same street.

A suspect has since been arrested, although authorities have not disclosed any information about their identity or potential motive.

To ensure public safety and facilitate the investigation, a security zone was established around the scene. The prosecutor’s office has been notified and has launched an inquiry into the circumstances of the incident.

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