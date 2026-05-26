Criminal investigations into arms exports launched in Flanders

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

The Public Prosecutor's Office has opened 41 criminal cases in 15 months related to blocked military exports from Flanders, including equipment destined for Israel.

The Flemish Government has released the figures for the first time, providing insight into seized military goods either traded or transported through Flanders. Between 2025 and the first part of 2026, authorities confiscated equipment worth €4.5 million.

The seized materials mainly consist of components for military systems rather than finished products. 41 criminal investigations have been launched.

The Flemish Parliament is holding hearings on a new arms trade decree proposed by Minister-President Matthias Diependaele (N-VA) on Tuesday.

However, as this is the first disclosure of these figures, it remains unclear whether Flanders is implementing stricter controls than in previous years.

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