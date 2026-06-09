Limburg police test app to help phishing victims faster

Limburg strives to better protect residents from phishing. © Belga / Laurie Dieffembacq

Four police districts in Limburg are trialling a new app called ‘Phishline’ to better protect victims of phishing and support them more quickly.

Police in Limburg Capital Region, one of the first districts in Limburg to test the app, presented the tool and its initial results on Tuesday to federal minister Rob Beenders.

Reported phishing incidents have doubled in recent years, with cases rising from 600 in 2019 to 1,200 last year, according to police spokesperson Stephanie Bikkembergs.

This year alone, the district recorded 554 cases, averaging 3.5 per day, with financial losses amounting to €2.7 million so far.

The app aims to ease pressure on police offices overwhelmed by phishing reports by automating key processes and immediately sharing crucial information with prosecutors and banks.

Using prosecution guidelines, it generates bank orders to flag suspicious transfers, freeze accounts linked to fraudsters, and secure related evidence such as CCTV footage.

Limburg’s judicial authorities welcomed the innovation but stressed the growing challenge posed by cybercrime.

They noted that while ‘Phishline’ improves efficiency, banks also must take greater responsibility for enhancing cybersecurity.

Initial tests of the app have highlighted advantages such as streamlined workflows and better data collection, but police say gaps remain in the system—particularly the lack of feedback from banks.

This is seen as a major shortcoming that requires attention.