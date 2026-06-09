Letec puts its Évasion lines back in service for summer

© BELGA PHOTO DIDIER DE HOE

Letec will resume its two Évasion bus lines from 4 July to 23 August to help tourists explore iconic Walloon landmarks, the public transport operator announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The V1 Bouillon-Orval line will cover 63.5 kilometres through the Semois Valley, with stops at 55 locations. Key attractions along this route include Bouillon and its castle, Florenville, Chiny, Herbeumont, and the Orval Abbey.

This service will operate daily, Monday to Sunday, with multiple departures from Bouillon, Florenville, and Orval.

The V2 Charleroi-Abbaye d’Aulne line offers a blend of urban, cultural, and natural experiences. Connecting Charleroi-Central to the Abbaye d’Aulne in the heart of the Sambre Valley, it will run only on weekends and public holidays.

Letec’s Classic fare system, valid across the entire network, will apply to these routes. For unlimited daily bus travel and visits to multiple attractions, the operator recommends purchasing a one-day ticket. Detailed schedules and route information can be found on letec.be.