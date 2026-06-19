Tap water consumption in Flanders could peak at 1.4 million m³ in next few days

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Water usage in Flanders is expected to surge in the coming days due to the heat, prompting AquaFlanders to urge residents to use tap water responsibly.

The federation of Flemish water companies warns that prolonged drought and high temperatures often lead to peak consumption, especially when many people simultaneously fill temporary or inflatable swimming pools.

"A limitless use of water is never advisable," said Carl Heyrman, general director and spokesperson of AquaFlanders.

"Our appeal remains to use tap water wisely under all circumstances." While this message is always relevant, it becomes particularly important with another warm and dry period approaching.

According to Heyrman, average daily drinking water consumption in Flanders is roughly 1 million cubic metres.

During extended periods of drought and heat, this consumption can spike by up to 40%, reaching approximately 1.4 million cubic metres per day.

One significant factor contributing to these peaks is the filling of temporary garden swimming pools, Heyrman explained.

"Every little bit adds up," he noted, adding that some pools require more than ten cubic metres of water to fill. When many households do this at the same time, overall consumption can rise sharply.

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