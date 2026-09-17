'Angry and outraged': Belgian universities remain hopeful that Gaza students will be evacuated

Left: KU Leuven rector Severine Vermeire. Right: Salwa Abu ElHaj. Credit: Belga/handout

While the academic year is officially beginning in Belgian universities, the arrival of the 13 Palestinian students stuck in Gaza remains uncertain. KU Leuven rector Séverine Vermeire is "angry and outraged" by the political games being played, but remains hopeful.

It concerns 13 Palestinian students and researchers who were awarded scholarships to study at Belgian universities but are stuck in Gaza due to the political deadlock within Belgium's Federal Government. Three of them, including Salwa Abu ElHaj, 23, were due to start their studies in Leuven this week.

"My programme begins on 16 September. Every day that passes makes it less likely that I will be able to arrive on time. And this is deeply painful to me," ElHaj told The Brussels Times.

"I am not afraid of losing my scholarship because of academic failure or because I did not do enough, but I am afraid of losing it because I cannot leave a war zone," she said. "I am trapped in Gaza because of circumstances completely beyond my control."

Building a future

For ElHaj, the scholarship was not simply admission to a European university, but a symbol showing that her years of hard work and perseverance had not been in vain. "It meant that, despite the war, I still had a chance to build a professional future through education."

According to KU Leuven rector Séverine Vermeire, the students are "being held hostage in a tangle of other political issues", she told Belga News Agency. "And that is not right."

"We are angry that everything is being thrown together," said Vermeire. "This issue – concerning students coming to Belgium to study legitimately – is being lumped together with other issues relating to migration."

Belgium's Federal Government has failed to reach an agreement on the matter, as the issue is being politically linked to a controversial agreement on the return of undocumented migrants to Afghanistan, and to the establishment of return hubs outside the European Union.

She stressed that these are separate matters, and should not be conditional on each other. "These students are, in a way, being held hostage amid a host of other political issues, and that is not acceptable."

For months, Vermeire and other Belgian university rectors have been trying to raise the issue with the Federal Government, and have sent several letters to the relevant ministers and to Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA).

"We will continue to apply pressure and are doing so collectively, in the hope that the Federal Government will finally make a decision," she stressed.

However, Belgium's Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA), had previously made clear that she was not in favour of accommodating scholarship students.

She said she feared a "domino effect" if the students applied for asylum, and then brought family members over through family reunification.

Role models

According to Vermeire, however, that so-called "domino effect" could be turned on its head. "Yes, these students have set something in motion: a domino effect of hope, knowledge and reconstruction."

She stressed that these 13 Palestinians are not people wishing to enter Belgium irregularly, but students entitled to further education.

By studying here, they would acquire knowledge and expertise which they could later use for the benefit of their communities and their countries. "They can become role models, bearers of hope and of the conviction that there is light at the end of a tunnel that has been dark for far too long."

"That is why we hope that we will still be able to welcome all 13 of them to our institutions," she stressed. "Time is of the essence."

Vermeire also pointed out that other European countries have already welcomed Palestinian students from Gaza. Over the past few days, around 170 students have been able to find places in countries including France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

"We remain hopeful," she said. "We are in contact with those students and I tell them not to lose hope. We must continue to do the same ourselves."

During a 'core cabinet' meeting of the Federal Government last Friday, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) and his five Deputy PMs were unable to find a consensus on the issue.

It is no secret that the case is very sensitive within the Federal Government: the Prime Minister's N-VA (Flemish nationalists) and MR (Francophone liberals) are against the evacuations, while Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prévot's Les Engagés (Francophone centrists), Vooruit (Flemish socialists) and CD&V (Flemish Christian-Democrats) are vocally in favour.

'Blackmail'

After Friday's meeting, Prévot, who had long been campaigning for the reception and evacuation of the students in question, spoke in strikingly frank terms about the lack of agreement.

He stated that the issue of the students was being "held hostage" by another, even going so far as to use the word "blackmail".

On Tuesday, De Wever described the strong views of Prévot as falling under "freedom of expression". As for the suggestion that the matter would already be off the table due to a 'no' from N-VA and MR, however, De Wever said that that was "not how [he] understood it"

Asylum and Migration Minister Van Bossuyt (N-VA), meanwhile, has defended her refusal to grant an exemption to the 13 Palestinians during a debate in the Committee on Home Affairs in the Federal Parliament on Wednesday.

"This is not just about 13 Palestinians," she said. She went on to say that a new list of 320 people to be evacuated from Gaza had now been submitted, with no guarantee that this would be the final evacuation.

According to the minister, there are still 1,800 Palestinians with visas for Belgium in Gaza today.

However, she does not wish to grant any exemption from the requirement to visit a consulate or embassy in person to apply for a visa. Granting a specific group an exception to apply digitally "sets a dangerous precedent", Van Bossuyt said.

"Why should that be possible for this specific group and not, for example, for Afghan girls or gay men in Senegal, who do not dare to go to a consulate? That is playing at being emperor. That is inhumane," she said.

Reaching dreams

Additionally, she said that, in her view, actively evacuating Palestinians also risks arbitrariness. “What would then prevent other groups from going to court and asking for an exception?"

Still, Van Bossuyt did not appear to be closing the door entirely, provided progress can be made on the issue of deportations. She cited the return hubs, as well as the return of around 60 Afghan men residing in Belgium irregularly who are currently in prison.

For Ahmad Abu Jami, 28, who was awarded a scholarship by the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, this clearly shows that Van Bossuyt is using them as “a political bargaining chip”, he told The Brussels Times.

For ElHaj, it is simple: "We are not asking Belgium to give us something we have not earned. What is the value of a full scholarship and a university admission if the recipient cannot leave a war zone to reach them?"

"All we are asking now is for Belgium to help us reach our dreams."

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