The Brussels Times Gig Guide: What are the best concerts this October?

One of the city's great hidden treasures, the Brussels music scene hosts some of the biggest and best up-and-coming artists and bands in the international, European and Belgian scene.

Every month, Europe's capital has no shortage of thrilling concerts – and picking out the best gigs can be tough. This is why we have put together a monthly guide to discover the best live acts in the city, perfect for new and old Brussels folk alike.

Carefully selected by music journalist Simon Taylor, here are The Brussels Times' choices for the concerts that you should not miss this October.

Best gigs this month

8 October

Courtney Barnett

Ancienne Belgique

Barnett is an Australian indie singer-songwriter and guitarist who, for a change, hails from Sydney (and not Melbourne like so many others, including the Avalanches covered below). She made her name in 2015 with the album, “Sometime I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit” which showed off her wry lyrics.

She has a special ability to describe intense situations with masterful understatement, as in “Avant Gardener” in which she tells the story of an asthma attack but which is also about loneliness, insecurity and isolation. Barnett released her fifth studio album, “Creatures of Habit,” earlier this year. The album features a great duet with US singer-songwriter Waxahatchee aka Katy Crutchfield on the track “Site Unseen.”

13 and 14 October

Ólafur Arnalds

Cirque Royal

Arnalds is an Icelandic composer and musician who makes what is known as post-classical music, combining electronic instruments and effects with traditional orchestral instruments (mainly strings). His work is often ethereal and hauntingly beautiful. Listening to it evokes images of Iceland’s volcanic landscape, the same way as the music of compatriots Sigur Rós does.

Not surprisingly, his compositions work perfectly for TV shows and films. He wrote the score for the detective series “Broadchurch," which featured David Tennant and Olivia Colman. Arnalds has also made several LPs with German pianist and fellow post-classical musician Nils Frahm.

At Cirque Royal, Arnalds is bringing his “Falling Apart Together” show, which includes elements of theatre and spoken word as well as music. He describes it as “43 attempts at dismantling the distance between us." The musician is inviting the audience to send in videos of precious memories via the fallingaparttogether.com website.

For this tour, Arnalds has been working with local choirs in the cities he is performing. It will be interesting to see which one he has chosen for the two Brussels shows.

14 October

Dobrawa Czocher

Botanique

Another post-classical artist. Czocher is a Polish cellist and composer who trained at the Chopin University of Music. She has recorded and performed with her compatriot, the pianist Hania Rani, since 2015 when they released “Biała Flaga” (“White flag”).

Czocher and Rani played together in Brussels in 2019 at Botanique and at Bozar in 2021 to rapturous applause from the audience. Czocher merges her cello sound with electronic effects to create beguiling soundscapes that evoke loss and regret.

16 October

Altin Gün

Grand Salle, Théâtre National

Altin Gün (golden day in Turkish) are a band from Amsterdam who play Anatolian psychedelic funk (oh yes, that’s a real thing), inspired by artists of the late ‘60s such as Erkin Koray. The band has been together since 2016 and has released six albums, including the most recent, “Garip”, which came out this year.

The LP consists of covers of songs by Turkish folk singer and musician Neşet Ertaş. The band were fronted by Merve Daşdemir but she left in 2025 to work on other projects.

They are a fantastic live band and have wowed audiences on the three occasions I have seen them play. This show, part of the Festival de Libertés, will be the first time I have seen them since Merve left, so I’m curious to see how they come across without her.

To get a taste of their music, listen to “Goca Dünya” (“Big old world”) from their 2017 album “On” and “Süpürgesi Yoncada” (“Her broom is made of clover”) from their 2019 album “Gece” (“night”).

20 October

The Bernadette Maries

Botanique

A quick mention for Belgium’s Bernadette Maries. They are a band from Brussels who describe their music as “shoegaze,” a form of guitar-based music from the late ’80s and early ‘90s with heavy use of distortion, delay and other electronic effects. The quintessential shoegaze bands were my bloody valentine and Slowdive, though both of them rejected the term.

The band also say they are influenced by the new wave of Irish indie bands including Fontaines DC and Gilla Band. I haven’t seen them live yet but friends of mine who are big fans of indie guitar music swear by them. By the way, fans of shoegaze should come to listen to music writer Simon Reynolds’ talk about his new book, “Still in a Dream” on 21 October.

23 October

Azymuth

Flagey

Azymuth are true legends of Brazilian jazz and it is a rare treat to have a chance to see them live in Brussels. The trio formed in Rio in 1973 and worked as the backing band for great Brazilian artists such as Marcos Valle. Their best-known track is “Jazz Carnival” from their 1979 “Light as a Feather” album, which reached number 19 in the UK charts in 1980.

A ten-minute 12” version was released in 2012 to meet demands from DJs and fans of the dancefloor classic. From the original trip of José Roberto Bertrami on keyboards, Alex Malheiros on bass and guitars) and Ivan Conti on drums, only Malheiros is still playing with the group. For fans of Belgian singer Helena Casella, Milton Nascimento, George Duke and any musician influenced by Brazilian jazz.

30 October

Arima Ederra

Botanique

Ederra is yet another of a growing number of super-talented US singer-songwriters and musicians who take elements of RnB, neo soul, pop, jazz and electronica to create something super fresh. Raised in Las Vegas (a place that must have some weird influences on an artist), she is now based in LA. She was originally a poet before starting to make music in 2016.

She released her first LP, “An Orange Colored Day”, in 2022. As a sign of the impression she has made despite her short time making music, she worked with stellar producer Ted Halm, who has been at the controls for albums for Rosaliá and SZA.

Ederra released her second LP, “A Rush to Nowhere” earlier this year. Check out her video on the Colors YouTube channel to get a flavour of her lyrics and special voice. For fans of Ravyn Lenae and Little Dragon.

31 October

The Avalanches

Botanique (part of Les Nuits Botanique)

The Avalanches are a band from Melbourne who painstakingly piece together hundreds of samples to make brilliant music that sounds like it comes from some obscure RnB/soul from the ‘70s. Their best-known track is probably “Since I Left You” from their 2000 album of the same name.

It took them 16 years before they released their next album, “Wildflower”, in 2016. Band member Robbie Chater left the band temporarily in 2017 to seek treatment for alcoholism. Their third album, ‘We Will Always Love You”, released in 2020, saw them working with an impressive roster of guest musicians including former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, Blood Orange, Jamie XX (from the XX), Tricky, Mick Jones (from the Clash) and Neneh Cherry. It was probably easier than getting all those samples cleared.

The band are releasing their next album, “No Bad Memories”, this month. The LP features Jamie XX and Jessy Lanza but don’t expect them to join the Australians live on stage. Put on your dancing shoes for this show.