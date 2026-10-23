Wind gusts over 100 km/h, cancelled events, closed parks: Storm Austen to hit Belgium

Illustrative image of a closed park in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Storm Austen is set to sweep across Belgium on Friday, with possible gusts of wind of over 100 km/h. The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) is issuing an orange alert for strong winds in large parts of the country.

The storm is set to reach the country on Friday afternoon or evening. The RMI expects stormy conditions at sea, with wind forces reaching 9 or 10 on the Beaufort scale. Strong winds are also expected inland, with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h, and potentially even stronger along the coast.

"The west of the country may be slightly more likely to suffer serious damage, but everyone in Belgium will feel the effects. We are going to be hearing reports of damage from all over the country," said weather reporter Frank Deboosere.

An orange alert was initially only issued for the coast, but is being expanded to include the entire province of West Flanders, as well as East Flanders and Hainaut. For the other provinces, a yellow alert remains in force for the time being.

For rainfall, a yellow alert (meaning 25-50 litres/m² may fall within a 24-hour period) is in force across the whole country from 05:00 on Friday until 05:00 on Saturday.

It is likely to remain windy all weekend, according to Deboosere. "By Sunday and Monday, the worst of it will have passed. The rest of the week looks set to be calm and dry."

What measures are being taken?

In response to the stormy weather, various provinces, cities and municipalities are taking measures, including in Brussels. From 13:00 on Friday, all parks and green spaces in the Capital Region, including the Sonian Forest, will be closed to the public.

Brussels Environment is taking this measure to minimise the risk of falling trees and branches to walkers. Trees are increasingly facing extreme weather conditions, such as prolonged droughts, heatwaves and storms. As a result, they can become more vulnerable, and the risk of damage in strong winds increases.

Once the storm warning has been lifted, the affected green spaces will be inspected, cleared and secured before being opened to the public again.

In many provinces, several outdoor events and activities are being cancelled, while parks, cultural attractions and nature reserves will close early.

Contractors are being asked to take adequate precautions, including unhitching construction cranes so that they can turn with the wind.

Rail operators SNCB-NMBS and Infrabel have announced that trains on the coast will run at reduced speeds from 15:00. The measure will remain in place until the end of train services.

Additionally, Infrabel is urging people who live near the railway to be extra vigilant: loose items such as garden furniture, trampolines, tarpaulins and rubbish bins must be securely fastened or safely stowed away.

How to prepare

The Brussels Fire Brigade is asking the public to take a few simple precautions in good time and to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

“Good preparation can prevent a great deal of damage and danger,” stressed Brussels fire service spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

Before the storm

Bring loose objects on balconies, terraces and in gardens indoors, or secure them firmly.

Fold away awnings and parasols, secure garden furniture, planters and trampolines.

Clear gutters, drains and street gullies (provided this can be done safely).

Close windows, doors, skylights and garage doors.

If possible, park vehicles away from trees, scaffolding and freestanding structures.

Charge your mobile phone and follow official weather reports and advice.

During the storm

Stay indoors as much as possible and keep away from windows.

Avoid parks, woods, avenues with large trees, building sites and scaffolding.

Limit your movements and respect cordoned-off areas.

Do not climb onto a roof and do not attempt to remove loose parts or broken branches during the storm.

Never touch electricity cables that have fallen to the ground.

Do not enter a flooded cellar or room if the electrical system may be in contact with water.

After the storm

Wait until the situation is safe before inspecting the damage.

Remain alert for loose roof tiles, unstable trees and broken branches.

Take photographs of the damage and contact your insurer or a qualified professional.

Only call the fire brigade when their intervention is genuinely necessary.

1722 or 112?

In preparation, the 1722 emergency number has been activated, allowing people who need help with storm damage or flooding to contact the fire service.

For life-threatening situations, the emergency number 112 remains available.

Importantly, the Brussels fire service is urging people to only call 112 if there is an immediate danger to people, for example in the event of injuries, a fire, a risk of collapse, or a tree or part of a building façade that poses a direct threat to people.

People should use 1722.be or call 1722 for non-urgent storm damage requiring assistance from the fire brigade, such as a flooded cellar, a damaged roof or a fallen tree posing no immediate danger.

“Keep the emergency number 112 free for situations where people are actually in danger,” the fire service said.

For damage that does not require the fire service’s intervention, people are asked to contact a qualified professional or your insurer.

Why Austen?

In 2018, the Belgian, Portuguese, Spanish, French and Luxembourg weather services began using their own naming system: if a storm warrants a code orange or red warning for one of those countries, the name is assigned.

For the 2026–2027 winter season, the first three names in this system are Adam, Bruna, Charles. However, the British, Irish and Dutch have their own list of names: Austen, Boelo, Chloe.

The reason why the RMI has now opted for Austen is very simple, Belgium follows the naming convention of the country where the first code orange is issued. This time, that was Great Britain, meaning Belgium will deal with Storm Austen rather than Storm Adam.

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