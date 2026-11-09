Belgium’s Court of Audit has issued an adverse opinion on the Brussels-Capital Region’s 2025 general accounts, citing material irregularities with a major impact on the financial reporting.

The findings were submitted to the Brussels-Capital Parliament on Monday, noting irregularities between projected and actual accounts and missing information for others. The problem of stems mainly from the accounts of the Brussels government’s core services and the Brussels Regional Housing Corporation, both of which received adverse opinions.

For two other bodies — the fire service and the Housing Fund — the Court said it was unable to issue an opinion at all. Seven sets of accounts received qualified opinions, while four were approved without qualification.

The region’s consolidated net financing balance showed a deficit of just over €1 billion in 2025. That shortfall was still €527.1 million lower than previously forecast, with an ESA balance of -€1.03 billion.

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The Court issued a similar opinion last year, pointing to anomalies in the regional government services, Paradigm, and the Brussels Regional Housing Company.

Research by The Brussels Times in collaboration with De Tijd revealed that a series of unconventional techniques were used to draw up the region's budget to boost Brussels'standing on international financial markets.

At the time, Budget Minister Dirk De Smedt promised measures to bring accounts in line with the Court's rulings, adding that any changes would not come into effect before 2026's budget.