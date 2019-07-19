Belgian champion quits Tour de France after serious crash

The talented Belgian time trial cyclist, Wout van Aert, injured himself after crashing at a bend during the Pau time trial at Tour de France.
The Belgian cyclist who won the tour’s 10th stage, remained still for a long time following the accident and will have to undergo surgery La Derniere Heure reports.
Oh no 😱 Wout van Aert hits a fence in a turn in the final of his time trial. Seems tot be the end of his first Tour de France. 😟 #TDF19 pic.twitter.com/0E3MdRWjdt
— Cyclocross24.com (@cyclocross24) July 19, 2019
The cyclist injured his hip and was quickly transported to hospital.
The Brussels Times