 
National Day – More than 100,000 rockets in Brussels’ sky
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 July, 2019
Latest News:
National Day – More than 100,000 rockets in...
Water and sun cream are your best friends...
‘Lack of confidence in politics decisive in radical...
Additional police deployed as thefts surge in Gare...
Belgium’s highest recorded temperature could be broken on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 22 July 2019
    National Day – More than 100,000 rockets in Brussels’ sky
    Water and sun cream are your best friends in the searing heat
    ‘Lack of confidence in politics decisive in radical parties’ success’
    Additional police deployed as thefts surge in Gare du Midi
    Belgium’s highest recorded temperature could be broken on Thursday
    Missing monkey returned to ZOO Planckendael
    Avoid Saturday if you’re going on vacation, Touring recommends
    Man stabs wife to death during Belgian national day celebrations in Spain
    Weapons supplier for Bataclan attack to be extradited to Belgium
    Amid worker shortage, De Lijn cancelled 200,000 trips in 2018
    AB Inbev launches Bud on the Dutch market
    Headscarf ban lifted in Francophone schools in Brussels
    Tomorrowland: festival-goer’s body returned to his family
    Uccle to sanction e-scooter providers who violate regulations
    Bruges suspends horse-drawn carriages during heatwave
    Tintin, Smurfs and Lucky Luke mourn victims of Japanese animation studio fire
    Corpse found in Belgian beach town
    Belgium in Brief: Explosions in Antwerp, shots in Flagey and a Tomorrowland update
    Belgian toddler and man killed in serious crash in Spain
    Brussels Airport launches traffic app for travellers
    View more

    National Day – More than 100,000 rockets in Brussels’ sky

    Monday, 22 July 2019
    Credit: Belga

    The traditional fireworks display took place on Sunday evening between 11 and 11:30 pm on the Place des Palais in Brussels, in the presence of King Philip, Queen Mathilde and their three older children Elisabeth, Gabriel and Emmanuel. 

    The Academies’ Palace was illuminated in red for forty seconds to mark the beginning of the fireworks, fired from its gardens and roof. 

    “We had crackling fires, horse tail fallout…” Artificer Van Cleemput Masters’ Benedict Halein said. “We had new Roman candles from Spain, which leave traces in the sky in very original colours such as purple and fuchsia. And in the middle of these rockets, huge comets tracing over the lot a long starry trail “. 

    The show opened with Pink Floyd’s “The Great Gig In The Sky”. Various other known music punctuated the fireworks, including a classic piece of Giacomo Puccini, Frank Sinatra’s well-known songs, and Charles Trenet’s “The sea”. During “The sea”, blue projectiles with glittering silver reflections lit up the sky. 

    The finale was intended to be grandiose, with a condensed resume of all of the missiles used during the show, accompanied by the soundtrack from the Batman movie “The Dark Knight Rises.”

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job