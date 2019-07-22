National Day – More than 100,000 rockets in Brussels’ sky

The traditional fireworks display took place on Sunday evening between 11 and 11:30 pm on the Place des Palais in Brussels, in the presence of King Philip, Queen Mathilde and their three older children Elisabeth, Gabriel and Emmanuel.

The Academies’ Palace was illuminated in red for forty seconds to mark the beginning of the fireworks, fired from its gardens and roof.

“We had crackling fires, horse tail fallout…” Artificer Van Cleemput Masters’ Benedict Halein said. “We had new Roman candles from Spain, which leave traces in the sky in very original colours such as purple and fuchsia. And in the middle of these rockets, huge comets tracing over the lot a long starry trail “.

The show opened with Pink Floyd’s “The Great Gig In The Sky”. Various other known music punctuated the fireworks, including a classic piece of Giacomo Puccini, Frank Sinatra’s well-known songs, and Charles Trenet’s “The sea”. During “The sea”, blue projectiles with glittering silver reflections lit up the sky.

The finale was intended to be grandiose, with a condensed resume of all of the missiles used during the show, accompanied by the soundtrack from the Batman movie “The Dark Knight Rises.”

The Brussels Times