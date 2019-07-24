Flemish mobility minister urges Brussels to approve bus-tram

The Flemish Mobility Minister Ben Weyts is asking Brussels to approve a new bus-tram connecting Brussels Expo and Brussels Airport. Credit: Belga

The resigning Flemish Minister for Mobility wants Brussels to approve a new hybrid bus-tram route.

Ben Weyts (N-VA) is asking the Brussels-Capital Region to approve a new combination bus-tram and a subsequent line connecting Brussels Expo to Brussels Airport.

The vehicle, which is essentially a bus that looks like a tram, were purchased from Belgian bus builder Van Hool, and De Lijn is training its drivers to operate the vehicle, according to New Mobility.

The Brussels-Capital Region must approve the bus-tram because 5 kilometres of its proposed track runs through Brussels.

The bus-tram is part of a 3 billion euro mobility project between Flanders and Brussels. The project’s goal is to improve public transport in Flemish Brabant, reduce congestion, and improve access to the airport.

Sam Nelson

The Brussels Times