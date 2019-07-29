Belgian police is appealing for help following attempted murder

Belgian police on Monday sent out an appeal to potential witnesses following an attempted murder during the night between 12 and 13 July outside the “Vanilla Sky” bar in Fleurus (Hainaut).

Four youngsters from the Namur region, had gone to the Vanilla Bar’s rooftop that evening.

At about 1 am to 1.30 am on the night between Friday 12 July and Saturday 13 July, a black sportback Audi A3 approached the youngsters at the bar’s parking and hits them on purpose, according to police.

Two of the youngsters get lightly injured and the driver flees the scene.

Twenty minutes later, while the youngsters are still at the parking, the Audi returns. The unidentified driver steps out of the car armed with a weapon, points towards the four youngsters and shoots three times.

One of the young men gets hit by the knee and the driver again flees the scene.

Police investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the scene, to contact police services via the free toll number 0800/30300 or by email on avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu.

The Brussels Times