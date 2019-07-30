 
Car bursts into flames after serious crash, driver flees the scene
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019
    Car bursts into flames after serious crash, driver flees the scene

    Tuesday, 30 July 2019
    For illustration purposes. Credit: Pixabay

    A car burst into flames and landed on its roof in a serious accident that took place in the early hours of Tuesday in the small town of Emblem, with police looking for the driver, who appears to have fled the scene after the crash.

    The vehicle, a dark BMW, reportedly rammed into a parked car in Dorpsstraat. The driver is said to have crawled out of the upside-down vehicle and made a run for it, leaving the flaming wreck behind, according to Belgian media.

    Residents of the small town, located in the province of Antwerp, noticed the major crash and attempted to quench the flames while they waited for the emergency services and the fire department to arrive.

    Police agents later arrived at the scene of the crash as well, and authorities are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to the crash and to the driver’s apparent escape.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

