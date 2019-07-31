Driver in Koekelberg car chase released after questioning...

A driver who eluded police in a car chase before handing himself in was released from custody. Credit: © Belga

The driver who handed himself over to police after he sparked a car chase in northern Brussels at the start of the week has been released after questioning, authorities said Wednesday.

The 19-year-old suspect was brought before the public prosecutor following an intense car chase on Monday after he tried to elude a check for running a stop signal.

During the chase, police shot eight times at the driver after he knocked over an officer on a motorbike when backing out of a dead-end road.

He managed to elude police officers by abandoning his car and hiding in an underground parking lot, and was later found to be driving a car with stolen licence plates.

A spokesperson for the public prosecutor said the man, who was known to police “but had no legal antecedents,” could be released, according to BX1.

An investigation on preliminary charges of obstruction of traffic, armed rebellion and theft is ongoing. Authorities are also investigating the officers who opened fire on the fleeing driver.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times