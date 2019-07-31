 
Thousands of Ixelles parking fines sent out due to technical error
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019
    Thousands of Ixelles parking fines sent out due to technical error

    Wednesday, 31 July 2019
    Credit: © Belga

    Thousands of residents in the municipality of Ixelles have erroneously received several fines due to a technical issue that emerged as the municipality made the move to automated checks, according to reports on Wednesday.

    “For some days, Ixelles residents have expressed their surprise at receiving mail notifications of parking fines, some which are relatively old,” a statement in parking.brussels website said.

    Authorities in Ixelles in April handed over competency for carrying out parking checks to parking.brussels, an agency created to align parking regulations throughout the Brussels-Capital Region.

    A technical issue with a vehicle the agency uses to scan and collect information from parked car’s licence plates meant that no parking fines were issued between April and July.

    When the problem was resolved, all of the fines from that period were sent out, meaning that thousands of Ixelles residents were received several parking fine notifications, with one receiving as many as 19, according to Le Soir.

    The problem means that some residents may be in a position to demand the cancellation of “a portion” of the fines, parking.brussels said in the statement, encouraging residents in this situation to reach out to the agency.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

