145 Belgians stranded in Egyptian airport because TUI crew had to rest

The TUI flight cannot take off until the crew have had enough sleep. Credit: Geograph.ie

145 Belgians have been stranded at Sharm-El-Sheikh airport in Egypt since this afternoon due to TUI staff taking a mandatory rest before their next flight.

Due to a technical fault, the crew had reached the maximum number of allowed working hours due to a technical problem with an aircraft, HLN reports. According to TUI, the aircraft can still take off on Thursday evening.

The 145 holidaymakers who were affected were scheduled to return to Belgium on Thursday afternoon at 12 noon, but their flight was cancelled due to a problem with the air conditioning unit.

“Due to the technical problem (…) the crew has reached its maximum number of permitted working hours and is obliged to rest for a few hours,” said TUI spokesman Piet Demeyere. “This means that the aircraft will not be able to depart for the time being,” he added.

Passengers have been sent to hotels while they wait for the flight.

“As soon as the crew has taken the obligatory rest and we are allowed to take off from Sharm-El-Sheikh and land in Zaventem, the plane can leave”, said Demeyere. “This will certainly be the case on Thursday. The passengers will not have to spend the night in Egypt.”

The Brussels Times