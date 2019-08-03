Already 50 km traffic in the Rhone Valley...

At 6:30 AM Saturday morning, traffic was already slowed by 50 km of queues on the A7 Lyon (Rhone Valley), Touring reported.

Saturday is classified traffic level black in France and red elsewhere in Europe in the direction of departures. Between 9:00 AM and 15:00, traffic will be very problematic.

Touring also noted several small plugs in Germany (motorways to Austria), Austria and Switzerland.

The day of crossovers between “July” and “August” vacationers is traditionally the worst on holiday roads. This Saturday is also listed as red in the direction of returns. Touring expects peak hours between 11:00 AM and 19:00.

The Brussels Times