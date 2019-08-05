 
Belgium in Brief: €500 Rembrandt, infested bread and Thunberg on tour
Monday, 05 August, 2019
    Monday, 05 August 2019
    Belgium in Brief: €500 Rembrandt, infested bread and Thunberg on tour
    Belgium in Brief: €500 Rembrandt, infested bread and Thunberg on tour

    Monday, 05 August 2019

    A man in Liège has discovered he might own a €30 million Rembrandt, birds in a Brussels pond are dying due to infested bread and a building near the Brussels pedestrian zone is at risk of collapse after it was ravaged by a fire early morning Monday.

    Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

    1. Migrant rescue ship sets sail from Marseille

    A new ship chartered by NGO SOS Mediterranean and Doctors Without Borders left the French port of Marseille on Sunday night for its first mission to rescue migrants off the coast of Libya. Read more.

    2. Liege man’s €500 purchase turns out to be €30 million Rembrandt

    A man in Liège who bought a painting from an indebted stranger has seen his good deed pay off nearly a decade later, after discovering the piece could be a €30 million Rembrandt. Read more.

    3. World War II bomb explosion kills two men in Poland

    Two men, aged 29 and 35, had placed a non-registered bomb in a garage on Sunday, where it exploded, according to a police spokesperson. At the site, the police and bomb squad discovered even more dangerous equipment. Read more.

    4. Bacteria-infested bread is killing birds in Brussels ponds

    Large numbers of waterfowl have been pulled lifeless from ponds in the municipality of Ixelles in the past week after they died from the likely ingestion of bacteria-infested bread. Read more.

    5. Pro-far right banner hung outside N-VA leader’s home

    A large banner hung right outside the home of Bart de Wever late on Sunday urged the right-wing Flemish nationalist leader to not leave behind the electorate of the far-right Flemish party as regional negotiations stall. Read more.

    6. Major blaze leaves Brussels building at risk of collapse

    A building near the Brussels pedestrian zone is at risk of collapsing after it was ravaged by a fire early morning Monday, a fire department spokesperson said. Nobody was injured in the fire, which broke out in a four-story house located in Boulevard Emile Jacqmain, near Place de Brouckère. Read more.

    7. Greta Thunberg leaves for her world tour

    Greta Thunberg began a world tour that will take her to Switzerland, the United States and Chili on Saturday. First stop? Switzerland, to meet climate activists from dozens of countries at the “Fridays for Future” summit. Read more.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

