Tuesday, 06 August, 2019
    Tuesday, 06 August 2019
    Baggage blocked: companies will not ask for compensation for handling problems

    Tuesday, 06 August 2019
    Passengers were left without bags on one of the busiest days of the year Credit: Belga

    Brussels Airlines and TUI Belgium do not intend to submit a claim for compensation for costs incurred following a baggage handling problem at Zaventem airport, according to local media.

    On Saturday morning at around 6:00 AM, at the beginning of a busy day, the strap of a suitcase broke off and blocked the airport’s luggage system, damaging it.

    Three hours of repair work was required to get the system running again, while nearly 8,000 pieces of luggage never left the airport with their owner.

    For the time being, neither Brussels Airlines nor TUI Belgium intends to lodge a complaint against the airport operator, reports BX1. Parties are expected to discuss the matter in the future.

    As of Tuesday, 500 items remain in the airport, with three-quarters of it expected to go to owners by the end of the day.

    “Tonight, there will be less than 100 suitcases left, for more difficult destinations that are less frequently served. They will be shipped in the next few days,” explained a Brussels Airport spokeswoman.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

