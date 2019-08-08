 
Amnesty International says travellers at risk in USA
Thursday, 08 August, 2019
    Credit: Belga

    After the recent mass killings in the United States, NGO defending human rights Amnesty International issued on Wednesday a travel warning recommending visitors to be extremely cautious. The notice is based on travel recommendations usually issued by the US State Department for American travellers. 

    The issuance of this warning is motivated by “rampant gun violence that has become so prevalent in the USA it is equivalent to a humanitarian crisis.” 

    The notice states that people intending to go to the USA “should be very vigilant at all times and beware of omnipresent firearms among the population.” 

    Amnesty International believes that people should avoid crowded places, particularly cultural events, places of worship, schools and shopping centres. 

    The organization also claims that the US government “does not protect the population against gun violence”, despite being bound to do so by international human rights legislation. 

    The warning was issued after the days of mourning following El Paso, Texas, and Ohio attacks, during which 31 people were killed by gunfire. According to authorities, the El Paso massacre aimed the Hispanic community: 8 Mexicans died.

    The Brussels Times

