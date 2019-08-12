Woman drives car off first floor of Auderghem supermarket carpark

A woman had to be rushed to hospital after an unusual accident took place at the Auderghem Carrefour carpark on Saturday afternoon.

The fire department said she chose the wrong gear while driving her Fiat Panda around the first floor of the carpark on boulevard du Souverain and went into reverse by accident.

Her vehicle crashed into the rail, went over the edge and landed on two parked cars on the ground floor.

The driver had to be extracted from her car and taken to hospital, but she was not seriously hurt.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times



