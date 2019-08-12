 
Woman drives car off first floor of Auderghem supermarket carpark
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 12 August, 2019
Latest News:
Antwerp’s Pride Festival sees 150,000 attendees in total...
Tax on soft drinks triples over three years...
Homeless Belgian shot dead by French police...
UNESCO-ranked parade under fire for ‘racist’ depictions...
Woman drives car off first floor of Auderghem...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 12 August 2019
    Antwerp’s Pride Festival sees 150,000 attendees in total
    Tax on soft drinks triples over three years
    Homeless Belgian shot dead by French police
    UNESCO-ranked parade under fire for ‘racist’ depictions
    Woman drives car off first floor of Auderghem supermarket carpark
    Rail traffic on Brussels-Namur line halted after cable theft
    15,000 Belgians earned a total of 30.5 million euros through untaxed jobs
    Fire in Beringen in Limburg claims the lives of two firefighters
    The future Belgian government accused of forgetting about libraries
    Two years after damning audit, little has changed among airport police
    Mystery of woman found shot dead and dumped in well in Zeeland
    Another child born to Belgian jihadists dies in Syria
    75,000 Belgians caught speeding in France
    Promising anti-migraine medication will not be reimbursed Belgian Minister of Health says
    Baby pandas at Pairi Daiza: the first 100 days are crucial
    F-16s replaced, not redundant, says Defence
    Amsterdam also hit by tornado
    Tornado on Belgium-Luxembourg border: six injured, 100 houses damaged
    Eden Hazard receives shirt number 7 at Real Madrid
    Brussels to scrap 65,000 on-street parking spots
    View more

    Woman drives car off first floor of Auderghem supermarket carpark

    Monday, 12 August 2019
    The incident took place in an Auderghem Carrefour. Credit: Peter Kleintjens/Google Maps

    A woman had to be rushed to hospital after an unusual accident took place at the Auderghem Carrefour carpark on Saturday afternoon.

    The fire department said she chose the wrong gear while driving her Fiat Panda around the first floor of the carpark on boulevard du Souverain and went into reverse by accident.
    Her vehicle crashed into the rail, went over the edge and landed on two parked cars on the ground floor.
    The driver had to be extracted from her car and taken to hospital, but she was not seriously hurt.

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job