 
Belgium puts embassy in the US up for sale
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 12 August, 2019
Latest News:
The pound plunges to its lowest rate since...
Belgium puts embassy in the US up for...
Deliveroo announces end to German services...
Firefighters in Belgium hold minute’s silence to honour...
Artist pitches wanted for mosaic projects in Jette...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 12 August 2019
    The pound plunges to its lowest rate since 2009
    Belgium puts embassy in the US up for sale
    Deliveroo announces end to German services
    Firefighters in Belgium hold minute’s silence to honour fallen colleagues
    Artist pitches wanted for mosaic projects in Jette
    Far-right party excluded as government talks launched in Flanders
    Belgium in Brief: UNESCO festival under fire, police investigated and Antwerp Pride
    Record number of hours of ‘free’ electricity in Belgium
    Mob attacks men who killed a rare bird in Germany
    Belgium’s Elise Mertens out of Women’s Tennis Association top 20
    Nine sheep seized from unauthorised abattoirs during Muslim Feast of Sacrifice
    Antwerp’s Pride Festival sees 150,000 attendees in total
    Tax on soft drinks triples over three years
    Homeless Belgian shot dead by French police
    UNESCO-ranked parade under fire for ‘racist’ depictions
    Woman drives car off first floor of Auderghem supermarket carpark
    Rail traffic on Brussels-Namur line halted after cable theft
    15,000 Belgians earned a total of 30.5 million euros through untaxed jobs
    Fire in Beringen in Limburg claims the lives of two firefighters
    The future Belgian government accused of forgetting about libraries
    View more

    Belgium puts embassy in the US up for sale

    Monday, 12 August 2019
    Belgium's embassy in the US is "too big" and is up for sale. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    The building housing the Belgian Embassy in the United States has been put on the market, after the outgoing head of foreign affairs said the property was too large and was not being fully used.

    The decision to move diplomatic operations from the property was taken in 2016 by Didier Reynders, who is set to step down from his current position as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

    At the time, Reynders explained his decision by the fact that the current building, located near other international embassies like that of Finland and China, was too big and not being fully used, , according to HLN.

    The transaction would see Belgium’s diplomatic delegation in the U.S. move to two apartment blocks in as-of-yet undisclosed locations in Washington D.C..

    According to the outlet, the asking price is for the building is currently of 25 million dollars, or around 22.3 million euros.

    The decision reportedly ruffled some feathers at the foreign ministry, with some raising concerns that selling off the building would harm Belgium’s image abroad, and others saying that maintenance costs for the apartments were actually higher.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job