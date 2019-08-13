Man suspected of multiple acts of exhibitionism arrested in Zaventem

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Zaventem, suspected of having committed multiple acts of exhibitionism in the centre of the municipality over the past three years.

The man, from Asse (Flemish Brabant), admitted to the acts and was presented to an investigating judge, the police said. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, he committed around 40 exhibitionist acts in Zaventem.

He often operated in the vicinity of the airport, including cafés frequented by airport staff. According to witnesses, he masturbated by making eye contact mainly with women. He knew Zaventem very well and knew where to position himself to escape the surveillance cameras, explained the police.

In April, police and prosecutors issued a call for witnesses and potential victims through an episode of the VTM show “Faroek”. After months of investigation, the police managed to arrest the suspect on Monday.

