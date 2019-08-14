France: an eighty-year-old man has been arrested following the murder of a female resident in his rest home

An eighty-year old man has been arrested in France for suffocating a resident in his care home. Credit: PxHere

A boarder at a retirement home in Maisse (Essonne) was remanded in custody on Tuesday, following the murder of an eighty-seven-year-old female resident, AFP learned from a source close to the case, confirming a story in Le Parisien.

On Monday evening, a care assistant was alerted by screams and went into a female resident’s room where the latter was being suffocated by an eighty-year old resident using a pillow, according to the newspaper.

The eighty-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and remanded in custody. Medical and psychiatric health-care professionals were called in, Le Parisien wrote.

The daily newspaper further added that the care assistant was remanded in custody for failure to assist a person in danger. A murder inquiry has been opened and is being handled by a police task force from Essonne.

The Brussels Times