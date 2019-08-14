 
Climate deniers receive more media attention than the experts
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels loses a third of its electric scooters...
Climate deniers receive more media attention than the...
France: an eighty-year-old man has been arrested following...
Review committee called for after the death of...
No-deal Brexit would betray the vote of the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 14 August 2019
    Brussels loses a third of its electric scooters
    Climate deniers receive more media attention than the experts
    France: an eighty-year-old man has been arrested following the murder of a female resident in his rest home
    Review committee called for after the death of two firefighters in Beringen
    No-deal Brexit would betray the vote of the British people, says former UK chancellor
    Interior of Brussels City Hall covered with flowers
    More than 3,400 Britons have become Belgians since 2016
    Facebook listened to some users’ conversations
    Pukkelpop to experiment with sustainable energy tower
    Belgium unaffected by Ryanair base closures
    Belgium in Brief: Measles on the rise, e-scooters out and railway strike
    Pukkelpop on-site drug testing only on seized drugs: reports
    Measles on the increase in Belgium and worldwide
    New campaign to tackle harassment at Brussels Summer Festival
    West Flanders is the deadliest zone for drivers
    Federal government buildings still contain asbestos, says report
    Pukkelpop festival to offer on-site drug testing
    Small e-scooter companies start to leave Brussels
    Forest wildlife worldwide has declined by 53% since 1970
    Historian slams N-VA leader’s ‘Flemish canons’ idea
    View more

    Climate deniers receive more media attention than the experts

    Wednesday, 14 August 2019
    © Belga

    Climate-change deniers have received more media attention over the years than recognised climatologists, according to a new study.

    This creates confusion in the minds of the public and runs counter to the fight against global warming, notes the study, published this week in Nature Communications.

    The researchers analysed 100,000 articles on climate change published in the press or on the Internet between 2000 and 2016, focussing on how often they mentioned or quoted hundreds of well-known climatologists and an equal number of deniers – academics, business people and politicians who doubt the planet’s climate is warming up or attribute the higher temperatures to natural causes.

    The visibility of the climate deniers was 49% higher than that of the climatologists, note the authors of the study, which was led by Alexander Petersen of the University of California at Merced.

    Even in a selection of top-ranking English-language newspapers such as the New York Times, The Guardian and the Wall Street Journal, the climate deniers were quoted more often.

    Scientific data shows that the world has become +1°C warmer since the pre-industrial era due to greenhouse gas emissions generated by human activity, and climatologists have been warning for a long time about the threats global warming poses to humanity.

    The deniers have succeeded in having a strong voice in political and scientific communication, the study’s authors said, noting that the imbalance in media visibility creates a false impression of the distribution of experts’ opinions and undermines the credibility of climate scientists.

    The imbalance is made even worse by the amplifying effect of social media networks such as Facebook and Twitter, according to the study.

    Since the publication in October 2018 of an alarming report by the UN Group of International Experts on the Climate, GIEC, the issue of global warming has moved to the forefront of public concerns, and demonstrations calling for action on climate change have become increasingly frequent. Some western governments have committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

    Yet, mainstream media continue to serve as platforms for dubious and even discredited positions on climate change.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

     

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job