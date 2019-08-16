July was the hottest month on record in the world

July 2019 was the hottest month ever recorded in the world, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) stated on Thursday, confirming the observations made by the European Union a few days ago.

“Most of the planet experienced an unprecedented heatwave in July, with temperatures reaching new highs during the hottest month ever recorded,” the American agency commented, stipulating the record heat had also “reduced the sea-ice in the Arctic and Antarctic to historically low levels.”

According to NOAA, the average temperature of the planet in July was 0.95 degrees Celsius above the 20th century average of 15.8 degrees Celsius, which makes it the hottest month on records dating back to 1880.

The next hottest month recorded was July 2016. “Nine out of the ten hottest July’s have occurred since 2005, the last five years being the hottest,” the agency said.

Several European countries noted record highs in July, and it was also the hottest month throughout Africa.

On average, the Arctic sea-ice was at its lowest level in July at 19.8% below the average, still lower than the previous record set in July 2012, according to information supplied by NOAA and Nasa.

The Antarctic ice-pack was itself 4.3% below the average recorded between 1981 and 2010.

The Brussels Times