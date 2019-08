The Belliard Tunnel is currently closed to traffic due to a problem with ventilation .

The tunnel has been closed since 7:30 AM on Tuesday, and “technicians are on site,” said Camille Thiry, spokesman for Brussels-M obility to BX1.

As a result of the closure queues have formed on Belliard and on a section of the ring road.

It is unclear at this time when traffic wil l return to normal circulation.

The Brussels Times