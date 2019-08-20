 
Tuesday, 20 August, 2019
    Aperitif planned on Rue de la Loi to discuss the air quality in Brussels

    Tuesday, 20 August 2019
    Rue de la Loi. Credit: Jules Johnston/The Brussels Times

    A group called Bruxsel’air have organised a communal aperitif to discuss how to improve air quality in the Belgian capital.

    Bruxsel’air is a non-partisan citizen movement that was established in September 2016. Comprised of 11 volunteers and over 4,000 supporters, the group raises awareness of the impact of poor air quality on health and the environment in Brussels.

    The communal aperitif is scheduled for 22 August at 6:00 PM. The after-work aperitif will take place on the Schuman side of the Rue de la Loi, in the heart of the European district of Brussels.

    The event has been organised in order to celebrate the arrival of Brussels’ new government. The description of the event on the Facebook page explains that now, Brussels counts on its leaders to improve the quality of air in the capital.

    The organisers explain on their Facebook page for the event that ministers of the new government are invited to attend.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times 

