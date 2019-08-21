 
Hotel owners call for increased restrictions on Airbnb in Ghent
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 21 August, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels pays tribute to terrorism’s victims...
Twelve arrested during evictions from Brussels park...
Autonomous shuttle bus to be tested at VUB...
Cryptocurrency: fraudulent investment sites identified by Belgian watchdog...
Trafficking of Chinese prostitutes is happening in Belgium,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 21 August 2019
    Brussels pays tribute to terrorism’s victims
    Twelve arrested during evictions from Brussels park
    Autonomous shuttle bus to be tested at VUB and ULB Universities
    Cryptocurrency: fraudulent investment sites identified by Belgian watchdog
    Trafficking of Chinese prostitutes is happening in Belgium, says police
    Hotel owners call for increased restrictions on Airbnb in Ghent
    Train cancelled after being covered in graffiti tags overnight
    Brussels more attractive for start-ups than London, Paris or Berlin
    Belgian tourist’s murder attempt in Italy prevented by own son
    Court blocks Ryanair pilot strike in Ireland
    Ryanair accused of asking Belgian staff to break strike in Portugal
    Belgian companies increasingly paying into ‘tax haven accounts’
    Four arrested after over a ton of cocaine found stashed in Antwerp shed
    Belgium in Brief: Minor charged for DJ attack, art-deco restoration and an ode to the number 7 tram
    Koen Van Gerven to step down as boss of Bpost
    6.1 million provided for the restoration of art-deco Belgian pier (photos)
    Minor killed by Brussels police car while crossing street
    Minor charged with manslaughter after stabbing DJ with beer glass
    Reynders tipped as Belgian commissioner, but one more name needed
    Belgian police uniform on sale in Portuguese shop
    View more

    Hotel owners call for increased restrictions on Airbnb in Ghent

    Wednesday, 21 August 2019
    The city of Ghent. Credit: Dimitris Vetsikas/Pixabay

    Hotel owners in the Flemish city of Ghent are calling for a crackdown on Airbnb due to the impact it is having on their business. 

    To fight the influx of online flatshares, hotel owners are requesting the introduction of a maximum number of days per year that landlords are allowed to rent out their Airbnb lodgings. This maximum number of days per year that Airbnb owners are allowed to rent is already in place in some cities across Europe. In London, the limit is 90 days, while in Amsterdam, the limit is 30.

     “This is unfair competition. We want a limit of 30 days per annum to be placed on private individuals renting out rooms,” said a spokesperson of Ghent hotels, Rudy De Wit.

    Ghent hotel owners plan to make a proposal to the city’s authorities reported NWS VRT.

    There are 1,149 Airbnb listings in Ghent. 59.9% are entire homes/apartments, 39.1% are private rooms and 1% are shared rooms. 48.3% of these listings are “high availability” meaning that they are available for more than 90 days per year, according to the New York data project, Inside Airbnb.

    Airbnb has been on the receiving end of criticism from various local authorities across the world, who cite the online marketplace as a source of disruption to traditional hospitality industries and property markets. In February 2019, the City of Paris attempted to sue Airbnb for failing to comply with the city’s regulations. The case has since been dismissed by a court in Paris.

    Airbnb is an online home-sharing platform that offers accommodation and tourism experiences. Established in 2008, Airbnb offers listings in 191 countries to 150 million users, according to statistics provided by Property Management.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times 

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job