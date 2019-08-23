 
Banned from match, over a dozen Antwerp FC supporters arrested in the Netherlands
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 23 August, 2019
Latest News:
Security guard: a misunderstood but appreciated job by...
Inquiry launched over homophobic incident ignored by police...
Belgium’s teen climate leader will file complaint over...
Thousands of Belgians could lose bank accounts under...
Belgium in Brief: Best fries in Europe, Wallonia...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 23 August 2019
    Security guard: a misunderstood but appreciated job by Belgians
    Inquiry launched over homophobic incident ignored by police officers
    Belgium’s teen climate leader will file complaint over attack at music festival
    Thousands of Belgians could lose bank accounts under new US banking law
    Belgium in Brief: Best fries in Europe, Wallonia for sale and drinking on the street
    Banned from match, over a dozen Antwerp FC supporters arrested in the Netherlands
    Around 700 people attend drinks on rue de la Loi to denounce climate change
    E313 highway completely blocked after two traffic accidents
    Socialist party VP to join race for Belgian EU Commissioner
    Brexit could bring thousands of nurses to Belgium, but elsewhere jobs will be lost
    Police deny presence of Legionella bacteria in barracks
    ‘Go back to your country’: xenophobic messages scratched on woman’s car
    New cable theft disrupts railway traffic on Brussels line
    Kinepolis aims to open new complexes, but faces legal barriers
    European Bat Night to be held in Brussels on 24 and 31 August
    Flemish schools hit by teacher shortage
    Brexit agreement remains possible until 31 October, not just within “30 days”, says Merkel
    Brussels Games Festival returns to the Belgian capital 
    Lufthansa offers passengers a new program to compensate for C02 emissions
    Vincent Kompany to wear the captain’s armband for Anderlecht from Friday
    View more

    Banned from match, over a dozen Antwerp FC supporters arrested in the Netherlands

    Friday, 23 August 2019
    Antwerp FC supporters were banned from attending a match in the Netherlands. Credit: © Belga

    At least fourteen Belgian football fans were arrested in the Netherlands after they defied an order by the town mayor banning them from coming to the city for a match on Thursday.

    The arrests were made after local officials banned supporters of Antwerp FC from coming to the Dutch city of Enschede to attend an away match against AZ Alkmaar.

    The decision was made in order to “maintain public order,” since other public events were also set to take place on the same night.

    Four Belgians were arrested in the early evening, after they were found carrying sand-filled gloves, with a fifth also arrested with a baseball bat, according to VTM.

    “To avoid cancelling the match, I have decided that the game can only be played without an audience,” a statement by Enschede authorities reads.

    But the announcement saw a few dozen Antwerp supporters defy the ban, with between 14 to 19 supporters arrested in total, according to different reports on local media.

    To enforce the ban, the mayor reportedly granted police additional powers, with videos shared on social media showing a Belgian football fan being asked to leave in their vehicles.

    The match on Thursday saw both football teams play in a near-empty stadium, cheered on by roughly 4,000 spectators in a stadium that can accommodate over 30,000.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job