Indecent assault and exhibitionism reported during ‘largest dress up party in Belgium’

Two cases of indecent assault were reported during the Kamping Kitsch festival held Saturday in Kortrijk, according to an official summary from the police.

One woman had the reflex to photograph the man who “touched” her so that the police could identify him and charge him. The second report concerns a man who tried to undress a woman to take a picture of her chest. He was also found by the police.

A case of exhibitionism involving pornographic actors who reportedly attempted to shoot a movie behind the scenes of the festival was also reported.

“Our teams immediately intervened,” said the police.

In total the drug dog stopped 1300 of the 20,000 revellers at the entrance, reports Het Niewusblad.

Eighty- four had traces of drugs on them.

Fourty-four of those were refused entry and had to pay their fine on the spot.

One official report has been drawn up for drug trafficking.

Other offences recorded include:

Six people were taken to cool off in the cell.

Five because of public intoxication.

One because of the disruption of public order.

Kamping Kitsch, which is an annual event held on the last weekend in August, has been running since 2011. According to the official website, it is a contender for the largest dress-up party in Belgium.

