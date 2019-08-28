Belgium in Brief: Vlaams Belang on Tinder, dog on the ring-road and Vincent Kompany injured

Waste is piling up in Brussels due to road works, a Vlaams Belang member leaves the party after racist messages on Tinder emerge and Kompany is out after an injury.

Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

Plans by the Brussels regional government to introduce a kind of city-toll – a charge for every vehicle entering the region – have been revealed by the region’s transport minister, Elke Van den Brandt (Groen) to De Tijd. But her colleague, finance minister Sven Gatz, has described the news as “premature”. Read more.

A member of the far-right Vlaams Belang (VB) left the party after private messages shared online revealed a slew of offensive and racist remarks. Read more.

Litter and waste bags have been piling up on the sidewalks of a busy shopping area in Brussels for days, as roadblocks set to last for months have been blocking off garbage trucks from the area. Read more.

A Belgian recycling company has come up with a new way to transform used car parts, such as foams, textiles, plastics, rubber, and polymers, into synthetic fuel. Read more.

The animal – which seemed unphased by the hustle and bustle – was spotted by passer-by Manuela Gaggini. “I’ve never seen anything like it”, she commented on Facebook. Read more.

Anderlecht centre-back Vincent Kompany will have to sit out several upcoming matches after a leg injury sustained last week was revealed to be worse than initially thought. Read more.

Brussels art galleries will showcase their best pieces from 5 to 8 September at the internationally renowned Brussels Galleries Weekend. Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times