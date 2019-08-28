 
Belgium in Brief: Vlaams Belang on Tinder, dog on the ring-road and Vincent Kompany injured
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019
Belgium in Brief: Vlaams Belang on Tinder, dog...
Cold case over death of courier revived, but...
Knowledge of grammar plummeting among Flemish school students,...
Vlaams Belang member leaves far-right party after racist...
Labrador spotted riding in sidecar on Brussels ring...
    Wednesday, 28 August 2019
    Belgium in Brief: Vlaams Belang on Tinder, dog on the ring-road and Vincent Kompany injured

    Wednesday, 28 August 2019

    Waste is piling up in Brussels due to road works, a Vlaams Belang member leaves the party after racist messages on Tinder emerge and Kompany is out after an injury.

    Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

    1. Brussels plans to charge motorists to enter city

    Plans by the Brussels regional government to introduce a kind of city-toll – a charge for every vehicle entering the region – have been revealed by the region’s transport minister, Elke Van den Brandt (Groen) to De Tijd. But her colleague, finance minister Sven Gatz, has described the news as “premature”. Read more. 

    2. Vlaams Belang member leaves far-right party after racist Tinder messages emerge

    A member of the far-right Vlaams Belang (VB) left the party after private messages shared online revealed a slew of offensive and racist remarks. Read more.

    3. Waste piles up as roadworks block garbage trucks from Brussels high street

    Litter and waste bags have been piling up on the sidewalks of a busy shopping area in Brussels for days, as roadblocks set to last for months have been blocking off garbage trucks from the area. Read more.

    4. Belgian company discovers a new method to recycle nearly 100% of used cars

    A Belgian recycling company has come up with a new way to transform used car parts, such as foams, textiles, plastics, rubber, and polymers, into synthetic fuel. Read more.

    5. Labrador spotted riding in a sidecar on Brussels ring road

    The animal – which seemed unphased by the hustle and bustle – was spotted by passer-by Manuela Gaggini. “I’ve never seen anything like it”, she commented on Facebook.  Read more.

    6.Anderlecht’s Vincent Kompany out for a month after hamstring injury

    Anderlecht centre-back Vincent Kompany will have to sit out several upcoming matches after a leg injury sustained last week was revealed to be worse than initially thought. Read more.

    7. Brussels art galleries prepare to showcase their best works

    Brussels art galleries will showcase their best pieces from 5 to 8 September at the internationally renowned Brussels Galleries Weekend. Read more.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

