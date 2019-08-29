Belgium in Brief: Climate fallout continues, Ariana Grande in Antwerp and Villo problems

Villo bikes face issues after an updated relaunch, Ariana Grande beefs up security for her Belgian concert and the Belgian youth climate group could split in two

Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

The teen activist who recently left the leadership of the Youth for Climate movement citing in-group tensions is considering starting a separate group which she said will “not be a counter-group.” Read more.

Fans attending Ariana Grande’s Antwerp show on Friday will have to carry a transparent bag to be admitted, as concert security is tightened up by the American pop star in the wake of a deadly bombing at her concert in Manchester. Read more.

The tax administration has noted an increase in the number of Belgians reporting an account, insurance or legal arrangement that they have abroad, L’Echo reported on Thursday. Read more.

Brussels’ bike-sharing scheme is crumbling under a pile of complaints about malfunctioning infrastructure and delays in the roll-out of e-bikes only months after new features were introduced to the public service. Read more.

Two streets in the municipality of Schaerbeek will be blocked to vehicle traffic as of next week for parts of the day, in an effort by local officials to make trips to and from school safer. Read more.

If Brussels Airlines could be represented by an average aircraft of 154 seats, 153 of those seats would represent costs, with only one counting towards profits. That’s the striking example of the company’s finances, contained in an internal communication to employees, which was leaked to De Tijd. Read more.

People unable to work due to a medical condition require better protection against the increasing costs of their situation, Mutualités Libres (Independent Health Insurance Funds) has pleaded. Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times