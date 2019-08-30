Mother confesses to murder of teenage son in Liege

The mother of a 19-year-old who bled to death from a stab wound in a street in Liège has confessed to murdering her son after she was arrested by local police, authorities announced Friday.

The parents of the victim, 55-year-old Fatima and 65-year-old Mohamed, were arrested on Wednesday after a passer-by alerted the police that a teenager had collapsed in the street and was bleeding profusely.

Emergency services reportedly arrived at the scene too late, with 19-year-old Bilal succumbing to his injuries in broad daylight.

An autopsy was conducted on Thursday morning, with authorities saying that the teenager had been stabbed in the thorax during a family argument, according to Sudinfo.

“An argument over an unknown subject broke out in the family home,” Renaud Xhonneux of Liège’s crown prosecutor told the outlet. “Wounded, Bilal left the residence and collapsed on the street.”

On Thursday the teenager’s parents were brought before an investigating magistrate, where the mother confessed that she had been the one to stab her son, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

The victim’s siblings, who reportedly witnessed their brother’s murder, will also be heard by the public prosecutor.

Authorities are still trying to find the murder weapon and to determine the circumstances leading to the 19-year-old’s death.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times