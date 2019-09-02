 
British government launches ‘Get Ready For Brexit’ information campaign 
Monday, 02 September, 2019
    British government launches ‘Get Ready For Brexit’ information campaign 

    Get Ready For Brexit advertisement. Credit: Gov.co.uk

    As the date for the UK leaving the EU approaches, and citizens remain unclear on the specifics, the British government has announced the launch of the ‘Get Ready for Brexit’ campaign.

    The public information campaign – launched online on Sunday – provides businesses and organisations, as well as families and individuals, with guidance on how to prepare for Brexit.

    “The UK will leave the EU on 31 October 2019”, states the website, in line with the current government position. In order to help with those impacted by the decision, the website provides a quiz to try and assist those looking for clarity on their situation.

    The campaign, which will involve billboards, social media campaigns, leaflets, and TV advertisements according to reports, could cost the government up to £100 million, reports the BBC.

    “Ensuring an orderly Brexit is not only a matter of national importance but a shared responsibility,” said Michael Gove, the Minister in charge of no-deal planning.

    #GetReadyForBrexit was the fourth-highest UK trend on Twitter on Monday morning.

    The launch of the website comes after many cities in the UK saw their streets fill with UK citizens protesting efforts by the British Prime Minister to suspend parliament.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

