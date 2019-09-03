57-year-old nursing home resident is missing in Molenbeek...

A 57-year-old man named Melvin Opara (pictured) has gone missing in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, according to the Federal Police.

Opara was a resident at the Melopee nursing home in Melopeestraat in the Sint-Jans-Molenbeek area. He is believed to have left the home at around 11:00 AM on Monday morning.

The 57-year-old man is 1m 80cm tall. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a shirt with red and burgundy checks and blue trousers. Opara is visually impaired and does not speak Dutch or French, but does speak English.