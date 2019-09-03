 
57-year-old nursing home resident is missing in Molenbeek
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019
Latest News:
57-year-old nursing home resident is missing in Molenbeek...
Belgian researchers advance in potential asthma research...
Explosion in Antwerp: investigation opened as rescue operations...
Man who robbed the same frites shop twice...
Around 150 drivers’ cars currently fitted with anti...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 03 September 2019
    57-year-old nursing home resident is missing in Molenbeek
    Belgian researchers advance in potential asthma research
    Explosion in Antwerp: investigation opened as rescue operations continue
    Man who robbed the same frites shop twice sentenced to 10 months
    Around 150 drivers’ cars currently fitted with anti drink-driving ‘alcolock’ device
    The Elephant Parade exhibition hits Brussels
    Explosion in Antwerp: school evacuated as second victim pulled from rubble
    Explosion in Antwerp: three buildings collapse, emergency services on site
    Banned French taxi platform returns to Brussels after remodel
    Man (27) who died in St-Gilles: link between attack and death not yet established
    Revisions to the law governing foreigners in Belgium suggested by chief prosecutor
    Police search for culprit after a violent robbery in Molenbeek
    Serial child killer’s sidekick to request release with an ankle monitor
    Belgium in Brief: Nazi pensions, Naya the wolf and an MP convicted of murder
    Back to school: here are the holidays for the academic year
    Belgians worry for the safety of Naya the Wolf
    Former Flemish MP and spouse convicted of murder
    Flemish firefighter confesses to murder of wife with poisonous beans
    Over a dozen Belgians still claim a ‘Nazi pension’
    Deadly attack in Saint-Gilles: family issue call for witnesses
    View more

    57-year-old nursing home resident is missing in Molenbeek

    Tuesday, 03 September 2019
    Melvin Opara. Credit: Federal Police.

    A 57-year-old man named Melvin Opara (pictured) has gone missing in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, according to the Federal Police.

    Opara was a resident at the Melopee nursing home in Melopeestraat in the Sint-Jans-Molenbeek area. He is believed to have left the home at around 11:00 AM on Monday morning.

    The 57-year-old man is 1m 80cm tall. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a shirt with red and burgundy checks and blue trousers. Opara is visually impaired and does not speak Dutch or French, but does speak English.

    His photo was distributed on Tuesday at the request of the Brussels Public Prosecutors Office.

    Opara has not been seen since his disappearance.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times 

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job