57-year-old nursing home resident is missing in Molenbeek...

A 57-year-old man named Melvin Opara (pictured) has gone missing in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, according to the Federal Police.
Opara was a resident at the Melopee nursing home in Melopeestraat in the Sint-Jans-Molenbeek area. He is believed to have left the home at around 11:00 AM on Monday morning.
The 57-year-old man is 1m 80cm tall. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a shirt with red and burgundy checks and blue trousers. Opara is visually impaired and does not speak Dutch or French, but does speak English.
His photo was distributed on Tuesday at the request of the Brussels Public Prosecutors Office.
Opara has not been seen since his disappearance.
Evie McCullough
The Brussels Times