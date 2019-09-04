Belgium in Brief: Europe’s drinking problem, Belgium’s liberation and Brexit power plays

Salah Abdeslam could be tried for “crimes against humanity”, the WHO advises Europe to think about its drinking and a story of Belgian liberation.

Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

The story of Samuel Boon – or simply Sam to anyone who knew him – and the part he played in rentering Belgium after German occupation, written by hid grandchild. Read more.

The lawyer of 23 civil parties in the case of the 2015 Paris attacks has applied to the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office to try Salah Abdeslam for “crimes against humanity” instead of for terrorism. Read more.

A Flemish firefighter has confessed to killing his wife by mixing poisonous beans into her food for months nearly a year after her sudden death in 2018. Read more.

Thursday 31 October could be a big day for the European Union. Not only is it the last day of Jean-Claude Juncker’s tenure as president of the European Commission and Halloween, but it is also the day when Britain is finally due to leave the EU. Read more.

A man believed to have started a fire in a squat on Rue Haute in Brussels in early August has been arrested. Read more.

In the second quarter of the year, 2,405 new electric cars were registered in Belgium, indicating an increase of 204% compared to the same period last year when the number stood at 791, according to figures published by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). Read more.

A KLM strike has caused dozens of flights to be delayed or cancelled at Schipol Airport in Amsterdam on Wednesday morning. Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times