Brexit: London will offer Europeans a three-year residence permit in case of a no deal

The United Kingdom will offer a three-year residence permit to European nationals who wish to settle there after a Brexit without agreement, the British Home Office announced Wednesday in a statement.

This measure applies to people belonging to the European Economic Area (EEA) — which includes the countries of the European Union as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway — and Switzerland who would like to settle and work in the United Kingdom in the event of a no deal with Brussels, Belga reports.

“Citizens of these states settling in the United Kingdom after we leave the EU and until the end of 2020 will be able to obtain temporary immigration status for a period of three years,” according to the Home Office.

This initiative aims to ensure that companies are confident that they will be able to recruit and retain their staff after Brexit, the statement said.

Applications will be made via a “simple online process”. Short stays will not be affected.

According to Interior Minister Priti Patel, 31 October will mark the “end of freedom of movement in its current form, which will allow us to take the first historic step towards regaining control of our borders”.

As of 15 August, more than one million Europeans had already obtained “permanent resident” status to continue living in the country after Brexit.

In early August, the Prime Minister announced a fast-track visa project to attract the “best minds” and allow the United Kingdom to “continue to be a scientific superpower” after Brexit.

He also promised to protect the rights of European nationals living in the United Kingdom to be able to continue living in the country, even in the event of a no deal

The Brussels Times