 
Brexit: London will offer Europeans a three-year residence permit in case of a no deal
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019
Latest News:
Brexit: London will offer Europeans a three-year residence...
Germany to ban glyphosate at the end of...
British MEP urges EU to put pressure on...
Porsche unveils first all-electric car...
Five questions to philosopher Philippe Van Parijs on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 04 September 2019
    Brexit: London will offer Europeans a three-year residence permit in case of a no deal
    Germany to ban glyphosate at the end of 2023
    British MEP urges EU to put pressure on India to end curfew in Kashmir
    Porsche unveils first all-electric car
    Five questions to philosopher Philippe Van Parijs on Belgium’s post-electoral deadlock
    JUMP e-bikes pulled from parts of Brussels due to vandalism
    Brussels school will interrupt work to discuss attack on staff member
    Recupel launches drive to collect unused GSM phones
    Brexit: Commission proposes up to €780 million more for the worst hit countries
    A Ferris wheel arrives at Place Poelaert
    25 years after the genocide in Rwanda many questions still remain unanswered
    1,400 jobs to go at KBC bank
    UK seizes 1.3 tonnes of heroin bound for Antwerp
    Political developments in London will not affect Europe’s position, Commission says
    Thalys saw increased traffic summer 2019
    Woluwe gives WWF Belgium €3,000 grant to fight deforestation
    Belgium in Brief: Europe’s drinking problem, Belgium’s liberation and Brexit power plays
    Three times more electric cars sold in Belgium compared to Q2 2018
    Europe still drinks more than the rest of the world, WHO reports
    Belgians’ gas bills are the lowest in Europe
    View more

    Brexit: London will offer Europeans a three-year residence permit in case of a no deal

    Wednesday, 04 September 2019

    The United Kingdom will offer a three-year residence permit to European nationals who wish to settle there after a Brexit without agreement, the British Home Office announced Wednesday in a statement.

    This measure applies to people belonging to the European Economic Area (EEA) — which includes the countries of the European Union as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway — and Switzerland who would like to settle and work in the United Kingdom in the event of a no deal with Brussels, Belga reports.

    “Citizens of these states settling in the United Kingdom after we leave the EU and until the end of 2020 will be able to obtain temporary immigration status for a period of three years,” according to the Home Office.

    This initiative aims to ensure that companies are confident that they will be able to recruit and retain their staff after Brexit, the statement said.

    Applications will be made via a “simple online process”. Short stays will not be affected.

    According to Interior Minister Priti Patel, 31 October will mark the “end of freedom of movement in its current form, which will allow us to take the first historic step towards regaining control of our borders”.

    As of 15 August, more than one million Europeans had already obtained “permanent resident” status to continue living in the country after Brexit.

    In early August, the Prime Minister announced a fast-track visa project to attract the “best minds” and allow the United Kingdom to “continue to be a scientific superpower” after Brexit.

    He also promised to protect the rights of European nationals living in the United Kingdom to be able to continue living in the country, even in the event of a no deal

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job