Woman found dead in Antwerp district...

A 53-year-old woman was found dead in a district of Antwerp on Friday morning.

The police were alerted by a call at around 9:10 AM and went to the house on Gabriël Vervoortstraat in Deurne.

The local police are treating the death as suspicious and possibly involving malicious intent, reports HLN.

“It is a suspicious death,” said Sven Lommaert of the local police in Antwerp.

The public prosecutor is treating the death as suspicious but has not confirmed that there was malicious intent.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times