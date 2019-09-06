 
Breweries fill Grand Place for Belgian Beer Weekend
Friday, 06 September, 2019
    Breweries fill Grand Place for Belgian Beer Weekend

    Friday, 06 September 2019
    Belgian Beer weekend, 2018. Credit: Belgian Brewers/ Lander Loeckx.

    Brussels will be bustling with dozens of beer breweries this weekend for Belgian Beer Weekend’s festivities.

    This year, the Belgian Beer Weekend takes place from 6 to 8 September at Grand Place. Festivities will kick-off with a blessing of beer in the Saints-Michel-et-Gudule cathedral early on Friday afternoon.

    At 6:00 PM on Friday, the event, which will see around 50 breweries providing their beer to the general public for three days, will open to the public.

    As part of the organisers’ emphasis on “young breweries”, 10% of the breweries are newcomers this year, reports BX1.

    On Saturday 7 September, there will be a procession of brewery carts and beer wagons parading throughout Brussels. On Sunday 8 September, there will be a similar parade of bands and brewers.

    About 60,000 visitors are expected to attend.

    For other events coming up in the Belgian capital this September, see here.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

