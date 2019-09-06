17-year-old migrant crosses the English channel hidden in car roof box

A 17-year-old Egyptian migrant was discovered stowed in the roof box of a car that crossed the English channel in a ferry on Saturday.

The owners of the car, an English couple, discovered the boy when they arrived home in Newbury, England, after having spent the previous night at a hotel in Calais, France, while they waited for their ferry scheduled for the following day.

The couple had parked their car on a street in Calais near their hotel on Friday night because the vehicle was too tall to fit in the hotel’s car park, reported the BBC.

When they discovered the boy, the couple immediately called the police.

According to the BBC, the UK’s Home Office has confirmed that the boy is currently in the care of social services due to his age.

Over twice the number of migrants tried to cross the Channel between January and April 2019, compared to the whole of 2018.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times