Belgian Beer Weekend sees drop in attendance...

There were fewer people at this years’ edition of Belgian Beer Weekend than there were in 2018, figures show.

This year, there were an estimated 50,000 people who attended the festivities. This marks a decrease in attendance from the 2018 edition of the festival, at which there were an estimated 60,000 visitors.

The organisers of the event have attributed the drop in attendance to poor weather conditions and the fact that other events were going on in the Belgian capital last weekend.

Belgian Beer Weekend is an annual beer festival held at Brussels Grand Place that showcases traditional Belgian beers. This year, several new microbreweries joined the list of traditional breweries participating in the festival.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times