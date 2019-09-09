 
Three injured in hot air balloon landing in Flanders
Monday, 09 September, 2019
    Three injured in hot air balloon landing in Flanders

    Monday, 09 September 2019
    Hot air balloons at Sint-Niklaas' peace festival in 2007. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Three people were injured during an unscheduled hot air balloon landing at the end of the Sint-Niklaas Peace Festival in East Flanders on Sunday evening.

    On Sunday evening, several hot air balloons took off from Grote Markt in Sint-Niklaas to mark the end of the peace festival. The previous evening, poor weather conditions meant that it was not possible for the hot air balloons to fly.

    The hot air balloon’s landing was disrupted when its basket scraped against a dike before it landed behind Sint-Jozefstraat, in Tielrode, reports HLN.

    After the landing, the passengers were taken by an ambulance to the hospital, reported VRT.

    Two of the passengers suffered minor injuries, while the third passenger suffered a hit to the head and was more seriously injured, according to the police.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

